Heartbreak for Newport County after losing 3-2 to Cheltenham in season opener

Newport County lost their first game of the new campaign as Joel Colwill’s last-gasp winner earned Cheltenham a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Former County boss Michael Flynn was taking charge of the Robins for the first time and his team opened up a 2-0 lead inside 27 minutes.

Cardiff loanee Colwill scored the first, following up with a neat finish after two Ryan Bowman efforts were blocked at close range in the 22nd minute.

Liam Dulson marked his EFL debut with the second five minutes later after fine work from former Newport loanee Lewis Payne on the right.

But County, starting life under a new boss in Nelson Jardim battled back well before the break.

Payne tripped Bobby Kamwa in the box and Courtney Baker-Richardson stepped up to convert from the spot in the 31st minute.

It was all-square after 43 minutes when Ollie Greaves tapped in after his initial attempt was parried by goalkeeper Owen Evans.

The second half was less eventful, but Ibrahim Bakare headed away a powerful drive by Kamwa in the 66th minute and Kamwa also forced Evans into a reaction save three minutes later.

Bowman then dived in to meet a Payne cross at the far post to no avail.

Colwill won it in the dying seconds with a clinical finish from a tight angle from Ethon Archer’s pass.

So County lose on the opening day of the new season, but the game was exciting and both sides showed promise.

