High-flying Wrexham held to goalless draw at Leyton Orient

Wrexham were held to a goalless draw against Leyton Orient in an entertaining match at the Gaughan Group Stadium.

Orient went on the front foot from the first whistle and should have taken the lead within two minutes when Charlie Kelman dragged his shot wide from 12 yards.

Away goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo produced a reactionary save to beat out a Brandon Cooper shot from inside the six-yard box after 18 minutes.

The O’s continued to dominate and it was not until the second minute of added time when keeper Zach Hemming was forced into action when he punched away Wrexham’s first corner of the game.

Ethan Galbraith went close soon after the resumption but the Red Dragons came into the game after a double substitution in the 65th minute brought Steven Fletcher and Paul Mullin into the action.

The home goal experienced a charmed life in the 77th minute when Fletcher, Mullin and Elliott Lee saw their individual attempts from inside the area get blocked before the ball was scrambled to safety.

