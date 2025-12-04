Historic milestone reached in number of women and girls playing football in Wales

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that it has achieved a major strategic milestone, surpassing 20,000 registered women’s and girls’ players across the country, marking an extraordinary period of growth and national momentum.

This achievement, which the FAW originally targeted for 2026 in its Our Wales strategy back in 2021, has been reached ahead of schedule, underlining the rapid expansion of women’s and girls’ football and the collective effort across clubs, leagues, volunteers and FAW staff.

Record Participation Growth Across All Age Groups

Over the last three years (June 2022 to December 2025) participation in the female game has grown by 58% overall. Each age group has played a part in this success, with particularly strong increases across the youth pathway:

U14s–U17s: Player numbers have risen from 2,332 to 4,279 – an 83% increase, the strongest growth across the pathway.

U6–U13s: Rising from 8,379 to 12,528, marking an impressive 49% increase in young girls engaging with the sport.

Adult football: Participation has increased from 2,016 to 3,237, a growth of 61% in the senior women’s game.

Regionally, several Area Associations have delivered significant progress, with percentage increases in girls’ participation including:

South Wales FA – 73%

Gwent County FA – 67%

North Wales Coast FA – 49%

West Wales FA – 43%

North East Wales FA – 42%

Central Wales FA – 17%

Impact of FAW participation programmes

This milestone is the result of coordinated national delivery through the FAW’s Grassroots Strategy, supported by club development officers, participation officers and hundreds of local clubs.

The FAW’s programmes – including UEFA Disney Playmakers, BE Football Schools, Huddle, and BE.FC – continue to introduce thousands of girls to the game every year.

There are now:

142 – Playmakers providers

117 – Be Football Schools

86 – Huddle centres

30 – BE.FC programmes

These initiatives, delivered in partnership with local authorities, clubs, and Area Associations, have created safe, inclusive and inspiring environments for girls to play football at every age and stage.

Reflecting on the achievement Bethan Woolley, FAW Strategic Lead for Women and Girls’ Football, said: “Reaching 20,000 women and girls playing football in Wales marks a significant milestone for the Association. Over the past five years, doubling participation has been a core strategic priority for the Football Association of Wales, and increased investment in grassroots football has enabled us to create more opportunities than ever before.

“Programmes such as Huddle, BE.FC, and Admiral Ready to Play have played a vital role in welcoming new girls into the game. However, this achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of our club and league volunteers, whose commitment continues to drive the growth of women’s and girls’ football across Wales.”

A milestone arriving at a landmark moment for Wales

This news arrives during one of the most exciting periods in Welsh football history.

In the summer, Cymru qualified for its first-ever major women’s tournament when they played at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025. This historic achievement marked a defining moment for the women’s game in Wales, capturing the imagination of the nation and igniting unprecedented interest among young players.

The team’s qualification campaign, performances and presence on the world stage showcased powerful role models for girls across the country and demonstrated the possibilities within the female pathway.

It was a moment that has already inspired a generation with young players who can now see a clear route from their local grassroots pitch to representing Cymru at a major tournament.

Looking ahead, the FAW – alongside the English FA, Scottish FA and Irish FA – has recently submitted a joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, signalling collective ambition of the home nations to stage the biggest women’s sporting event on the planet. The bid outlines a shared vision to deliver a groundbreaking tournament built around competitive excellence, world-class fan experiences and a strong legacy for the women’s game across all four nations.

For Wales, the opportunity would not only bring global football to iconic Welsh venues but would also accelerate investment in facilities, community programmes and grassroots pathways.

With a rapidly growing national player base, strengthened club infrastructure and unprecedented engagement in the female game, Wales is better positioned than ever to play a central role in hosting a truly global tournament and to inspire the next generation of girls who dream of representing Cymru on the world stage.

Noel Mooney, FAW CEO, said: “This milestone is a hugely proud moment for Welsh football. Surpassing 20,000 women and girls playing the game shows the incredible momentum we are seeing across the country, from our youngest players in Huddle sessions to our senior women representing Cymru on the European stage.

“The growth we are witnessing is the result of aligned effort from the commitment of our clubs and volunteers, to the investment we have made in grassroots facilities and participation programmes, to the inspiration provided by our national teams. Cymru’s qualification for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 has already changed the landscape, and we know it will inspire even more girls to dream of playing for their country.

“As we look ahead, including our joint bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035, we are determined to build on this moment. Our ambition is clear, to make football the most inclusive and accessible sport for women and girls in Wales, and to ensure that the pathway from grassroots to the international stage has never been stronger.”

Driving forward together

Reaching 20,000 players highlights the impact of long-term investment, community delivery, club volunteer commitment, and the passion of girls and women across Wales who are choosing football in record numbers.

Woolley added: “While reaching this target is a significant step forward for women’s football, we recognise our responsibility to ensure not only that the game continues to grow, but that women and girls are provided with the highest-quality opportunities and environments. This includes making sure our partners and clubs are well supported and properly resourced to meet the needs of the women’s game.

“We are excited to launch a new strategy in 2026 as we continue our commitment to creating opportunities for women and girls to play, support, volunteer, and excel in football across Wales.”

The FAW will continue to make football the most inclusive, accessible and enjoyable sport for girls and women in Wales. Click this link to find out more information on all the women’s and girls programmes on offer in Wales.