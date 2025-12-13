Holders Bordeaux ease to 10th straight Champions Cup win against Scarlets

Champions Cup holders Bordeaux overpowered Scarlets 50-21 as they scored five first-half tries in a dominant win at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The Welsh side, edged out by Bristol last weekend, had taken an early lead from Fletcher Anderson’s try before Bordeaux hit back through Matthieu Jalibert, who made the conversion himself.

Bordeaux – aiming for a 10th consecutive Champions Cup win – then took control with tries from captain Jefferson Poirot, Gaetan Barlot and a second for Jalibert on the counter-attack to secure a bonus point.

Although Henry Thomas barged over for Scarlets after 29 minutes, Bordeaux extended their lead to 31-14 when South Africa’s Tiaan Jacobs touched down just before half-time.

The French outfit, who beat Bulls last weekend, continued their momentum in the second half as Pablo Uberti touched down in the corner for a sixth try just ahead of the hour.

Anderson then scored his second try of the night before Xan Mousques powered over and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey touched down to complete an impressive display from the French side.