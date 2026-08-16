Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac reaffirm Wrexham’s Premier League target

Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have reiterated their ambition for Wrexham to win the Sky Bet Championship title and complete their journey from National League to Premier League.

Wrexham kick off their Championship campaign with a Welsh derby at Cardiff on Monday, having just missed out on a play-off spot last season with a seventh-placed finish.

Phil Parkinson’s side entered the final day in sixth spot, but a 2-2 home draw with Middlesbrough allowed Hull to leapfrog Wrexham into the play-offs with the Tigers going on to win promotion to the Premier League.

Deadpool star Reynolds said he felt “obscene pride” at Wrexham’s league finish and co-owner Mac has underlined their determination to make the top flight after playing in the fifth tier of English football as recently as 2023.

“What we say (to players) is we want to win – and we want to win right now,” It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Mac told the Men in Blazers video podcast.

“We don’t want to win at all or any cost. But believe us when we say, we want to win the Championship, go to the Premier League, become the best, because that is the entire endeavour of what football is about.

“But it’s not just winning. It’s about becoming the best version of yourself on a day-to-day basis.”

The actors celebrated their fifth anniversary as owners in February and the story has had a global audience due to the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries that has shone a light on the community as much as the club.

It was reported last week that Texan couple Jeff and Janice Ivey are moving to Wrexham, having watched the Disney show and fallen in love with the city after making numerous visits over the past two and a half years.

Reynolds had posted on X he was thankful the Iveys “didn’t watch Chernobyl”, and was reminded on the podcast of their story and also his statement at his first Racecourse appearance in 2021 that playing top-flight football was Wrexham’s ultimate ambition.

“The expectation was set so indelibly in that first press conference when you even say the words ‘Premier League’ and there’s a wave of tittering laughter that extends up the stands, out the front door of the Racecourse Ground, across Wales, and then eventually all of the UK,” Reynolds said.

“I think that in some ways (it) really worked in our favour.

“It allows that thing where we are right now that Wrexham is so well known that a couple in Texas decide to move to Wales… five years ago I would probably have said you’re crazy.”

Wrexham spent around £33million last summer in building a new squad able to compete in the Championship and there has been further investment with the acquisitions of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, Crystal Palace wing-back Danny Imray and Preston midfielder Ben Whiteman.

Reynolds said of the new season: “I miss the games. This feels like the longest off-season we’ve ever had.

“I know for most sports it’s a ridiculously long window, but I feel like what the hell? I feel like it’s been a year.”