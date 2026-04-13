How Cardiff City can seal promotion back to the Championship this week

It’s a busy week of EFL action which sees fixtures every day from Tuesday to Sunday across the three divisions, with several promotion and relegation issues at stake.

For all Cardiff City fans it could be the moment they’ve waited all season for – promotion from League One and an immediate return to the Championship.

If results go there way it could happen as early as Wednesday evening.

The second-placed Bluebirds have the chance to seal promotion if they beat Huddersfield on Tuesday and Stockport – fifth but with a game in hand on Cardiff – then fail to beat AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Victory for the Dons in that game as well as Leyton Orient against Mansfield would relegate Northampton, who must win at Luton on Wednesday to keep any survival hopes alive.

Rotherham will be down on Tuesday if they lose at Wigan, or if they draw and both Wimbledon and Orient avoid defeat. Port Vale are bottom but, with games in hand due to their FA Cup run, their fate cannot be sealed in midweek.

Lincoln are already promoted and have no midweek fixture but could clinch the title at Stevenage on Saturday.

In the Championship, Coventry can seal promotion on Friday with just a point at Blackburn, or on Saturday if Millwall fail to beat QPR.

The title could even be sealed this week but would require victory for the Sky Blues, along with second-placed Ipswich losing both their games, against Portsmouth on Tuesday and Middlesbrough on Sunday. Ipswich will officially secure at least a play-off place with one win or two draws.

Sheffield Wednesday are already relegated, with the only remaining interest for the Owls concerning whether they can erase the last four of the 18 points they have had deducted this season, and the remaining relegation places cannot be decided this week.

Into League Two, Bromley will be promoted if they beat Cambridge on Thursday night, the only fourth-tier issue which can be decided ahead of the weekend.