Huge demand for Wrexham kit pre-sale causes club store website to crash

It was a time and date that Wrexham fans globally had eagerly awaited.

Monday, June 12th at 9am UK time the highly anticipated new Wrexham home kit was to go on sale.

The anticipation was that demand for the kit would be huge – and it very much looks like that has turned out to be the case.

Many fans have been reporting issues with the club’s online store – from delays in being unable to purchase items due to time out errors to fans being charged several times for a single order.

The football club were quick to acknowledge the issues, putting out a statement which read: “Please note, we are aware of delays on the shop website and are working on this. Please rest assured, orders are going through, albeit with some delays, and shirts are in stock. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

When we checked some sizes had already sold out.

These were some of the many comments that appeared beneath the club’s Twitter post complaining of experiencing issues with the online store…

The home shirts which are priced between £39.95 – £54.95 have already started to appear on auction website eBay, with shirts for sale between three or four times the original price.

When images of the new shirt were released it caused some debate amongst fans due to the shirt sponsor United Airlines and their logo – which reads ‘United’.

The Macron kits feature an embossed ddraig goch pattern on the front, with ‘Wrecsam’ embossed into the rear of the shirt too. On the nape, Y Ddraig Goch features again below the collar.

Crafted from Macron’s Eco Fabric, the shirt also features white hems on the sleeve and collar, both with red and green stripes. The collar itself is a v-style design.

When the shirt was launched Wrexham AFC CEO, Fleur Robinson, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reveal our eagerly-awaited new home shirts, including our new front-of-shirt sponsor.

“We’re proud to be flying the flag for Wales with the design of these new shirts, and look forward to watching them in League Two next season as we celebrate our return to the EFL.

“I’d also like to extend our thanks to our partners at Macron as we mark the football club’s eighth season with the brand.”

