Hugh Jackman inspired by Wrexham success as he looks to invest in rivals

Ian Parker, Press Association

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has revealed he is in talks to buy a stake in Norwich after being inspired by friends Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac and their successful co-ownership of Wrexham.

Australian Jackman, who is a Canaries fan as his mother is originally from Norwich, is close friends with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds, and told talkSPORT they could soon be rivals in the Championship.

“I’m very, very interested – and talking about it right now,” Jackman said when asked if he could get involved in English football. “Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I’m all about the Canaries.”

In 2023, Jackman took up an invite to watch Wrexham alongside his Deadpool and Wolverine co-star Reynolds, who co-owns the Welsh club with fellow actor Rob Mac.

Under their ownership Wrexham have risen from the National League to the Championship with three straight promotions between 2022 and 2025.

Jackman added: “I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. That’s my prediction.

“My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year.”

The Sydney-born Jackman, 57, had previously revealed he was offered the chance to invest in Norwich in 2010 but turned down the opportunity.

Speaking in 2011, Jackman said: “Sometimes I make big mistakes. I got a letter about a year ago saying, being such a huge Norwich City fan would I like to be a celebrity investor? Like a small part-owner.

“I said, ‘I think that’s a little stretched, I’ve been to Carrow Road once, my mum took me’, so I decided not to invest. And since then they’re on a run, so what do I know?”

American billionaire Mark Attanasio is the majority shareholder in Norwich, having originally bought into the club in 2022, gradually building up his stake.

In August 2024 Attanasio, who is also the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, took majority control from Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

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