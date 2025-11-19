Hughes handed Wales call up for international camp

Melbourne City midfielder Laura Hughes has been handed a first call-up to the Wales squad for the international camp in Spain.

Hughes, 24, played for Australia in a friendly last year, but also qualifies for Wales through her mother.

Wales are set to face Switzerland in a friendly on December 2 in Jerez de la Frontera as well as a match in Malaga against an opponent still to be confirmed on November 28.

Poppy Soper, Annie Wilding, Olivia Francis and Phoebie Poole are the other uncapped players brought into the squad by Rhian Wilkinson.

Ella Powell, Rhiannon Roberts, Lily Woodham, Rachel Rowe and Esther Morgan are all recalled following injury.