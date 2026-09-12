Hull fans serenade Sorba Thomas at Stamford Bridge after car crash

Robert O’Connor, Press Association

Hull supporters sang “Sorba Thomas, he parks where he wants” during their 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Wales international walked away unhurt after his car flipped over and landed on its roof near the club’s training ground on Friday.

The vehicle, a grey Land Rover Defender, was pictured upside down with broken windows, with Hull later confirming their summer signing from Stoke had sustained no injuries in the incident.

He began Saturday’s draw in west London on the bench but came on in the second half with his side defending a 2-1 lead, given to them by two goals from Algerian winger Mohamed Belloumi after Morgan Rogers had opened the scoring for the Blues.

Supporters had sung to Thomas in the first half but reprised the number with gusto when he came on to the pitch.

Sergej Jakirovic’s side were unable to hang on to their lead and left with a point following Joao Pedro’s equaliser for Chelsea midway through the second half.

How has Sorba Thomas flipped his car in such a tight residential area? How was he driving? https://t.co/niORxNTLWG pic.twitter.com/tXMUB5O4rn — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) September 11, 2026

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