Nation Cymru staff

A husband-and-wife team from south Wales are bringing international fitness brand Jetts to Wales for the first time, with a new 24-hour gym set to open in Cardiff, supported by funding from Start Up Loans.

Damian Petts, 54, and his wife Jane, 57, are preparing to launch Jetts Cardiff St Mellons, offering affordable gym memberships, specialist training facilities and a community-focused approach to fitness.

The couple, who both work as care managers in social services, secured a £25,000 Start Up Loan through the British Business Bank to support the launch of the new club, which is scheduled to open on 7 December.

The idea for the business came about after Damian and Jane’s son began training at a

Jetts gym in Brixton, London, and was so impressed with the facilities that he encouraged his parents to invest in a club near him. However, when their son subsequently relocated to Sydney, the couple decided to bring the franchise to Wales instead.

Both have a lifelong passion for sport and fitness. Damian has a background in rugby and coaching, while Jane is a sixth Dan black belt in Shotokan karate and has represented Wales in international competitions.

After spending six months searching for a suitable location across South Wales, the couple settled on St Mellons, identifying an opportunity to bring a new fitness offering to a growing residential community.

The new gym, which represents a total investment of £825,000, will feature two floors of training facilities, including a dedicated functional fitness area, free weights, resistance machines and individual changing and shower rooms.

The club has also recently become affiliated with HYROX, the increasingly popular global fitness racing competition, and will offer specialist training programmes and events for members.

Located next to Tesco in St Mellons, the gym has already attracted more than 4,000 expressions of interest ahead of its opening, with the business aiming to establish itself as a fitness hub for the surrounding community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jetts Cardiff St Mellons (@jettscardiffstmellons)

Damian said: “We’ve both always been passionate about sport and fitness, but opening a gym wasn’t something we’d originally planned. Our son was training at Jetts in London and absolutely loved it. He suggested we should invest in one near him, but then he decided to move to Australia!

“That’s when we started looking at bringing Jetts to Wales. We spent around six months searching for the right location and St Mellons really stood out. There’s a large residential community, excellent accessibility and we felt there was a real opportunity to offer something different.

“Jetts has really found the balance between the feel and facilities of a boutique fitness club and affordable membership prices. We want to create a gym where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re experienced in fitness or stepping into a gym for the first time.”

The new club will create two new full-time jobs, including a general manager and assistant manager, alongside opportunities for five personal trainers and apprenticeship roles. The business also plans to work with physiotherapists, osteopaths and a massage therapist to provide additional services for members.

Community engagement will be central to the new gym, with Damian and Jane already reaching out to local schools and sports clubs to encourage use of the facilities.

To help bring the project to life, Damian secured a £25,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank in June 2026, which contributed towards the six-month rental deposit required to secure the premises.

With the overall cost of the development increasing beyond initial expectations, the funding helped the couple manage the financial demands of launching the business, alongside investment from their business partners.

Damian explained: “The biggest challenge has been the cost of getting everything up and running. As the project developed, the costs increased quite significantly and there was a point when we weren’t sure we’d be able to go ahead.

“We brought in a business partner to help spread the investment and risk, and the Start Up Loan gave us additional funding towards securing the premises. The application process was relatively straightforward and it meant we could access finance at a much more manageable rate than some of the alternatives.

“Opening a gym is a huge undertaking, particularly when we’re both still working full-time, but we’re really excited about what we can create here. Our ambition is to make this Cardiff’s most loved gym, somewhere people enjoy training, meeting new friends and being part of a community.”

Looking ahead, Damian and Jane hope the St Mellons club will be the first of several Jetts locations they open across Wales, and they have plans to explore further expansion.

Damian added: “We’d love to open more Jetts gyms across Wales in the future. If St Mellons is a success and we get to the point of opening a second club, my plan is to retire from my current role and focus on the business full-time.

“For now, we’re concentrating on making our first club a success and creating somewhere people genuinely love coming to.”

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Damian and Jane’s story is a great example of how a shared passion and an entrepreneurial approach can create exciting new business opportunities.

“Bringing an established international fitness brand to Wales for the first time is an ambitious undertaking, and it’s fantastic to see the investment they’re making in St Mellons, creating jobs and new opportunities for the local community.

“Through our Start Up Loans programme, we’re proud to support entrepreneurs like Damian and Jane as they take the steps needed to turn their business ambitions into reality, and we look forward to seeing Jetts Cardiff St Mellons grow.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.