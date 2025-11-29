I cannot be any more happy – Christian Fuchs hails Newport improvement

Christian Fuchs felt his Newport side “created some sort of hope” for their fans, despite seeing a depleted Barrow snatch a 2-2 draw with a late leveller at Rodney Parade.

League Two’s bottom side were twice pegged back to deny Fuchs a first win since replacing David Hughes as manager.

Left-back Anthony Glennon curled in a sublime free-kick to put the Exiles ahead in the 39th minute.

But Ben Whitfield latched on to a long ball over the top from captain Niall Canavan to fire Barrow level on the stroke of half-time.

Fuchs’ men were back in front after 63 minutes as Sammy Braybrooke won possession in midfield and played a perfect through-ball for Courtney Baker-Richardson, who found the top corner with a confident finish.

County were closing in on a first three points at home since March before Barrow substitute Connor Mahoney crossed from the left and Scott Smith headed in from close range to earn a point in the 84th minute.

“There were a lot of improvements compared to the weekend before,” said Fuchs, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Oldham in his first match in charge.

“The boys took everything on board. We played good football, dominated the game and created good chances.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t take the three points, but what you saw today was a team that has good quality, is brave on the ball and I cannot be any more happy.

“When I came in the boys were very low on confidence, but I didn’t see a team out there that was low on confidence, I saw a team that was brave with the ball and created a lot of chances – that’s what I want from my team.

“It was a top performance. I think we created some sort of hope amongst everybody. The fans saw what this team is capable of and now we move forward.”

County remained five points from safety, while Barrow dropped to 20th and there were mixed emotions for visiting boss Andy Whing.

“There’s a tinge of disappointment and frustration,” he said. “We were well in the game and then we conceded out of nothing and it was the same in the second half.

“We were chasing the game so we’re happy and relieved to come back.”

Whing, who was wary of the new-manager bounce for the hosts, added: “You could see the crowd were up for it, so I think it’s a really good point – coming back from behind twice.

“We had illness and injuries and suspensions in the squad and our one fit striker came off injured. It’s tough at the moment so we take the point and move on.”