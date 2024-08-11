I loved it – Louis Rees-Zammit enjoys pre-season debut for Kansas City Chiefs
Louis Rees-Zammit made his first appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL pre-season friendly loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 23-year-old former Wales wing made headlines in January when he quit rugby union to pursue a new career in American football.
Rees-Zammit, who subsequently signed a three-year deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions, performed as running back, kicker and kick-returner during Saturday’s match, in addition to being part of the punt coverage team.
Electric
“It was a great first experience,” he told the Irish NFL Show following the Chiefs’ 26-13 defeat at EverBank Stadium in Florida.
“I loved it, I loved getting the snaps I did, on special teams as well which was great. I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.
“The atmosphere was great, it was pretty electric in the stadium and there was a load of Chiefs fans, which helped massively. It was a great game and I’m looking forward to the next one.”
The Chiefs, who begin the regular NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, continue their pre-season fixtures at home to the Detroit Lions next Saturday.
Elsewhere, former Gaelic football goalkeeper Charlie Smyth marked his debut for the New Orleans Saints by kicking a dramatic winning field goal to secure a 16-14 pre-season success at the Arizona Cardinals.
The rookie 22-year-old Irishman, who, like Rees-Zammit, joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme earlier this year, converted from 37 yards with just five seconds remaining.
“I thought it was awesome,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen told a press conference.
“First kick in an American football game and for him to knock it through like that in a pressure situation was cool to see.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Although I wish Louis Rees-Zammit was still playing rugby union, as we need desperately need the best playing for Wales more than ever , the positive I can take out of his crossing codes to American football is that he’s promoting Wales to America and wider world. And if he’s a success, which it looks like he will be, can only be beneficial to Wales and Welsh sport. Just look at the Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney effect on Wrexham. They’ve done more in their short time promoting Wales than Westminster ever have.