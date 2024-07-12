Ian Rush insists Craig Bellamy must be given time in role as Wales boss

Former Wales striker Ian Rush insists new manager Craig Bellamy has to be given time in his first managerial job after being appointed national team head coach.

Bellamy, whose previous experience was as Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Anderlecht and Burnley, has signed a four-year contract to succeed Robert Page and his first task is to try to qualify for the World Cup.

The 44-year-old knows he has some work to do to change perceptions but Rush hopes what he learned working under other managers will pay off.

“I think he deserves to be given a chance,” Liverpool’s record goalscorer told the PA news agency at the relaunch of the club’s museum, which features a new exhibition dedicated to former manager Jurgen Klopp.

“He has played under Mark Hughes, played with and when Gary Speed was manager. Hopefully he has learned from them two as well and he has his own way of thinking.

“He was Burnley’s number two under Kompany; Kompany has gone to Bayern Munich, so he must have learned a lot. It will be interesting to see how he goes.

“I think our first game is against Turkey, who are improving all the time, so it won’t be easy.

“He needs to be given time but the main object for Craig is to try to get us to qualify for the World Cup.

“He has said it is a big challenge but when he was a player he always wanted to win so if he can do that as a manager I am sure Wales can be successful.”

Contenders

France’s Olympic team coach Thierry Henry, Georgia boss Willy Sagnol, another Frenchman, and Englishman Sam Allardyce were all contenders for the role before Bellamy’s appointment.

Bellamy is the eighth successive Welshman to lead the national team, which briefly experimented with English managers in the 1970s and 1990s.

But Rush said the nationality of the head coach was less important than his suitability for the role.

“I think they wanted a Welsh one (appointment) so I’m happy for him (but) it is not important. I think, as everyone knows, it is getting the right person,” Rush added.

“The wanted a Welshman and you would have said Craig was the main one. It’s great for the Welsh supporters but I am sure they, if he was the right one, wouldn’t mind if he was Welsh or not.”

