Iceland boss insists pressure is on Wales in Nations League clash

Iceland boss Age Hareide insists the pressure is on Wales in their Nations League “final”.

Wales still have an opportunity to top Group B4 and win promotion to League A should they beat Iceland on Tuesday and Turkey drop points in Montenegro.

But an Iceland victory at Cardiff City Stadium would see them leapfrog Wales into second spot and reach the promotion play-offs in March.

Veteran boss Hareide, 71, said: “The pressure is on Wales. They have their home crowd behind them and they’ll expect Wales to beat us.

Confident

“But the possibilities are there for us. We have played there before and we are confident we can do it.

“Craig Bellamy has tried to bring a certain style of play to Wales since he has started and he has done a good job.

“They have had good results, two draws against Turkey, and have conceded very few goals.

“They are hard to break down, but we will have a go to try and do that.

“It will be like a final. Everyone wants to play in a final, so we are pleased we are in a position to fight for it (second place).”

Iceland were perhaps unfortunate not to beat Wales when the two sides met in Reykjavik last month.

Wales led 2-0 at half-time before Iceland levelled and Orri Oskarsson and Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson both clattered the woodwork.

Different halves

Hareide said: “There were two different halves in Reykjavik, one for Wales and one for us. So we expect a tight match.

“As long as we have less points than Wales we are the underdogs and we have to beat them to try and qualify for League A.

“But we were equal in Reykjavik so that means we always have a chance when we play against them.

“We want to be offensive and attack Wales, but we always defend well when we need to as well.”

Iceland are without the suspended Logi Tomasson, who made a dramatic impact as a second-half substitute in Reykjavik.

Tomasson scored from outside the penalty area before his penetrating run and cross forced Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward into an unfortunate own goal at his near post.

