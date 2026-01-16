Images of Wales’ 150th anniversary shirt leak online

Details of what is believed to be a special 150th anniversary Wales football shirt have leaked online.

Images first emerged on leading football kit news site Footy Headlines, which has a record of being first with images of new kit, including the recent Wales home and away shirt news.

The kit features a traditional red color, a white polo collar with buttons, white sleeve cuffs, and a vintage Adidas Trefoil logo in red.

The shirt which celebrates 150 years of the Football Association of Wales (2 February 1876 – 2 February 2026) features a 150-year Wales FA crest, based on the original logo (1951-1996) with a commemorative ribbon, will be included on the kit.

Footy Headlines wrote: The new Wales anniversary shirt is designed as a classic, heritage-inspired jersey, paying tribute to the early history of Welsh football with a timeless and elegant look.

The Adidas Wales 2026 150-year anniversary football shirt features a traditional red main color, staying true to Wales’ historic football identity. The shirt is completed with a classic white polo collar with buttons and white sleeve cuffs, further enhancing the vintage aesthetic.

Instead of the modern Adidas Performance logo, the Adidas Wales 2026 150-year anniversary football shirt uses the Adidas Trefoil logo, rendered in the same red tone as the shirt for a subtle and refined appearance.

A major highlight is the special 150-year Wales FA crest. The badge is based on the first-ever Football Association of Wales logo (used from 1951 to 1996), updated with a commemorative ribbon reading “1876 – 150 Mlynedd – 2026” at the top. This detail directly connects the shirt to the federation’s long and proud history.

Inside the collar, Adidas also adds a special “150 Mlynedd” anniversary badge, underlining the importance of the milestone.

The news of the shirt comes after the site published images of a Wales 150th anniversary jacket.

“The Adidas Wales 2026 150th-anniversary jacket features Wales’ traditional red base colour with green, white, and red striped detailing on the sleeves,” wrote Footy Headlines.

“The 150th-anniversary logo’s presence on the jacket suggests a special edition kit release, separate from the standard home and away strips, possibly timed around the February 2 anniversary date.

“Welsh football was founded on February 2, 1876, making 2026 the 150th anniversary year of the Welsh Football Association. The timing makes this one of the most significant years in Welsh football history, deserving of special commemoration through unique kit designs.

The website added: “The presence of the commemorative 150th anniversary logo on the Adidas Wales 2026 150th anniversary football shirt is particularly significant because it does not appear on the leaked Wales 2026 away kit. This strongly suggests that Adidas is planning to release an additional special edition kit to mark the milestone, separate from the standard home and away strips.”

When Footy Headlines released pics of the jacket there was hugely positive reaction from fans, while Football Association of Wales chief executive gave it a heart emoji.

One fan echoed many others when posting: “I hope they mass produce them, everyone will be wearing on at the (World Cup) playoffs/

Meanwhile. one Wales supporters group, Welsh Fan Zone TV, mocked up an image of what Cymru boss Craig Bellamy would look like wearing an anniversary jacket. (Spoiler: It very much suits him!)

