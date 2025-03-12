Injured Aaron Ramsey has nothing to apologise for, says Wales boss Craig Bellamy

“I’ve spoken to Aaron and it’s a tough one for him,” Bellamy said after naming a 26-man squad also deprived of injured quartet Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Wes Burns.

“Personally, football-wise and from a selfish capacity in the Wales job I don’t really care. Him as the person is more important.

“I’ve known him since he was five. To watch his hard work, and it’s not just this period, throughout his career, the consistency he’s been able to show, the elite level he’s been able to play at, the person he is… I care about that more.

“As a person I think he tried to be a little apologetic to me. The first thought in my head was, ‘Don’t you ever apologise to me’.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him as a person, his playing career has been incredible.

“What he’s done for us as a country, club football, and young people in Wales, and beyond, I’m proud to know him.”