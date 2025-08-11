Injury doubt Alex Callender named in Wales squad for Women’s Rugby World Cup

Wales co-captain Alex Callender has been included in the 32-player squad for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The 25-year-old Harlequins back-row was a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the second Test defeat to Australia at the start of the month.

Head coach Sean Lynn has selected all 30 players he took on the summer tour, which ended in a 1-1 series draw.

Uncapped

Centre Kerin Lake and uncapped Wales Under-20 skipper Branwen Metcalfe have also been named.

Metcalfe, 18, and full-back Nel Metcalfe, 20, are one of two pairs of sisters in the squad, alongside prop Gwenllian Pyrs and lock Alaw Pyrs.

Gloucester-Hartpury flanker Kate Williams will share captaincy duties with Callender.

Wales begin the World Cup on Saturday, August 23 against Scotland at Salford Community Stadium and also face Canada and Fiji in Pool B.

Lynn said: “The Wales squad selected is a mix of experience and exciting young talent that have all proved they deserve the opportunity to play on the biggest stage of a World Cup.

“As coaches, there were some tough calls on selection, but this is the strongest squad we could have selected and we are looking forward to the challenge ahead of us.”

Scrum-half Sian Jones was not considered due to a wrist injury.

Wales squad:

Forwards: K Baverstock (Leicester), M Davies (Bristol), G Pyrs (Sale), D Rose (Saracens), J Scoble (Gwalia Lightning), S Tuipulotu (Gloucester-Hartpury), K Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), C Phillips (Harlequins), M Reardon (Gwalia Lightning), A Callender (Harlequins, co-capt), G Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), G Evans (Saracens), A Fleming (Harlequins), B King (Gwalia Lightning), B Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), A Pyrs (Gloucester-Hartpury), T Vucaj (Gwalia Lightning), K Williams (Gloucester-Hartpury, co-capt), B Metcalfe (Hartpury College).

Backs: K Bevan (Bristol), M Davies (Gloucester-Hartpury), S Lockwood (Gloucester-Hartpury), L George (Gloucester-Hartpury), K Powell (Harlequins), C Cox (Ealing Trailfinders), H Dallavalle (Gloucester-Hartpury), K Lake (Gwalia Lightning), C Keight (Sale), J Joyce (Bristol), N Metcalfe (Gloucester-Hartpury), L Neumann (Harlequins), C Richards (Gwalia Lightning).

