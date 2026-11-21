Press Association Sport Staff

Ashley Williams was full of praise for his Swansea side as they twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 home draw against West Brom.

It was the former Swansea and Wales captain’s first game in interim charge following the shock departure of Vitor Matos to Strasbourg.

“It was a really end-to-end game and I thought we matched them and, at times, more than matched them,” said Williams.

“In terms of character, you talk about character in a Swansea City team. To go behind twice against an opposition of that quality, come back and keep giving it them and keep taking the game to them, just shows the character of these players, especially with the week that they’ve had.

“It was two teams trying to win, which was really impressive. West Brom are a very well-coached side and really clever side.

“They put you in uncomfortable positions when you’ve got the ball and, out of possession, when they’ve got the ball, it’s the same thing. It was end-to-end and very frantic.

“But my natural thought is just how proud I am of the players and the fans. To respond after a week like this, an uncertain week, was impressive.

“Maybe we saw that uncertainty in our team in the first few minutes, but they recovered themselves. Any time West Brom got a little bit of momentum, I thought the players responded.

“It’s about the players and the group. They’re the consistent ones and what I saw today was a really tight-knit group.”

Williams had no qualms about the penalty his side conceded, and was obviously delighted the Baggies did not score. His opposite number, James Morrison, was not too hard on the man who missed, Isaac Price.

“Isaac’s done it before (a Panenka). He’s a real confident player and it just shows what state of mind he’s in. When it doesn’t come off, it looks bad,” said Morrison.

“But I just want to say Isaac’s done enough for this team over a long period of time, so it was important that the lads bailed him out. It wasn’t to be, but it wasn’t for want of trying.

“I thought we were really strong in the second half. Those situations can affect you, but it didn’t. The lads showed a lot of character.

“We would have been really comfortable going in at half-time 3-1 and I think the disappointment of the penalty came with their second goal. I think that doesn’t happen if the penalty goes in.

“It was important that I tried to defuse the situation at half-time in the dressing room, but the lads need all the credit because other teams, I feel, might have struggled to come out in the second half, especially against a strong team like Swansea.”