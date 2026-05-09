Ireland claim bonus point win over Wales

Ireland closed out a 33-12 bonus point win over Women’s Six Nations’ strugglers Wales in Belfast.

Having been beaten by France in Clermont last time out, Ireland made a positive start at the Affidea Stadium, with number eight Aoife Wafer bundling over the opening try in the 13th minute.

Wales, aiming to build again after a heavy defeat to England, were soon back on level terms when Georgia Evans powered through before Ireland saw Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald’s try ruled out for a double movement.

A clever offload from Wafer then allowed Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons to go over on the half-hour, with a further converted try from Brittany Hogan giving the home side a 19-7 lead at half-time.

Moloney-MacDonald was sent to the sin bin early in the second half after kicking out at Georgia Evans before Wales’ Jasmine Joyce also picked up a yellow card for conceding a penalty at the breakdown.

Wafer got herself on the scoresheet again in the 56th minute to further extend Ireland’s advantage before Joyce returned to get a late try after collecting a cross-field kick from Lleucu George to go over in the corner.

Ireland scored a fifth try with the last play of the match as Eve Higgins broke to put Hogan over, with Dannah O’Brien slotting the extras.