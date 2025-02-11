Ireland confident of triple injury boost for Wales game

Injured trio Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy could be available for the Six Nations showdown with Wales in Cardiff on February 22.

Prop Furlong and second row McCarthy have missed the victories over England and Scotland through calf and head injuries respectively, while winger Hansen played against England, but sat out at Murrayfield with a hamstring problem.

Statement

An Irish Rugby Football Union statement said: “The Ireland squad returned to Dublin on Monday afternoon and the matchday 23 from Sunday’s bonus point win over Scotland will enjoy a short break before returning for a mini camp from Wednesday night in Dublin.

“Tadhg Furlong continues to make good progress, as do Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy with the Ireland management optimistic about their availability for the Wales fixture on Saturday, 22 February at the Principality Stadium.

“A number of players have been released to their respective provinces for URC action this weekend.”

Ireland top the table with a maximum 10 points, four ahead of France and England.

