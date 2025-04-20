Ireland ease to victory over winless Wales

Ireland earned their second Women’s Six Nations win with a 40-14 bonus point victory over Wales at Rodney Parade.

Wales took the lead following a mistake from Ireland winger Amee-Leigh Costigan and the loose ball was quickly scooped up by Carys Cox to ground before Keira Bevan added the extras.

The visitors responded when Linda Djougang broke through the Welsh defence to score before another brilliant spell of pressure on the home tryline saw Aoife Wafer able to reach over and ground, with Dannah O’Brien converting both tries.

Although Ireland were reduced to 14 when O’Brien was sent to the sin bin, Dorothy Wall added their third try just before the break and Enya Breen’s resulting kick was successful.

Dominant

A dominant afternoon for the visitors continued when a driving maul allowed Wall to cross and secure the bonus point before Djougang weaved through the defensive line to score underneath the posts, with O’Brien converting.

Wales pulled one back through replacement Hannah Bluck, who touched down just moments after coming on and Bevan converted, but Wafer extended the visitors’ advantage after breaking from a scrum to score, with Breen’s kick squeezing through the posts to ensure a winless Wales stay bottom of the standings.

