Is the ‘Swansea way’ back after Snoop Dogg investment?

Kieran Miller

Snoop Dogg will attend a match at the Swansea.com Stadium for the first time tonight as Swansea take on Preston North End in what’s expected to be a sell-out match.

He was announced as an investor in the club alongside Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric in July 2025, with writer Martha Stewart coming on board in December.

Despite being a minority investor, the rapper’s global profile has become a major marketing asset for the club, boosting merchandise sales and ticketing demand.

Snoop has indicated he wants to make Swansea a “global name” similar to that of Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, both on and off the field.

Swansea City have been unbeaten at home in the Championship since November. Under new head coach Vítor Matos the side appears to be enjoying a resurgence following an unconvincing start to the season under Alan Sheehan.

Supporters say Matos has introduced fresh ideas and improved Swansea’s confidence, attacking intent and overall performances.

The revival in form has prompted some supporters to suggest the return of the “Swansea way”, the possession-based, high-tempo style associated with the club’s success in the 2010s under Roberto Martínez, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup.

It now feels as if supporters are watching a team they love again, players such as Gonçalo Franco, Vipotnik and Ethan Galbraith have been compared to some of the stars seen at the club in the 2010s.

With fan-favourites Leon Britton and Joe Allen becoming members of the backroom staff has further reinforced that sense of continuity.

Swansea City manager VÌtor Matos. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Reflecting on the coaching change Will Lewis, from OnlySwans said: “The beginning of the season under Alan Sheehan was tough. Fans saw no identity and a concerning lack of creativity going forward. Since Matos has taken over it has been a complete breath of fresh air.”

“He’s completely turned our home form around and we now have the best home record since he’s taken over. He’s also transformed some players from badly underperforming to being some of the best in the league.”

“He has demolished any doubt through bringing good football and an exciting feeling back to the club.

Small budget

In recent years, Swansea have had to make use of loan deals due to a small budget. But the recent signings of Adam Idah, Zeidane Inoussa and Marko Stamenic all joining the Swans for over £10 million there’s hope that the new investors have pushed investment into signings.

Since the club’s Premier League years, Swansea have sought to re-establish a clear identity through a series of coaching appointments, with mixed success.

Since then, Swansea have appointed both Luke Williams and Michael Duff who were not successful in their role, with Duff losing his job after six months.

Reflecting upon Snoop Dogg’s investment and impact at the club, Will Lewis added: “Overall, his involvement has blown the minds of people in Swansea but has also made the supporters believe again. Hopefully he guides us back to the Premier League.”

Although it remains early in Matos’ tenure, optimism has returned to the Swansea.com Stadium. Improved performances, a renewed sense of identity and the spotlight of celebrity investment have given supporters reason to be encouraged — even if a full revival of the “Swansea way” remains open debate.