Isaak Davies: It’d be ‘unbelievable’ to score past Emiliano Martinez in FA Cup

Cardiff forward Isaak Davies said it would be “unbelievable” to score past World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with the Bluebirds plotting a huge FA Cup upset against Aston Villa.

The Welsh side are 19th in the Sky Bet Championship and in the midst of a relegation battle ahead of their fifth-round trip to Villa Park.

Villa, who play Belgian side Club Brugge in the last 16 of the Champions League next Tuesday, are packed with household names and Davies hopes regular goalkeeper Martinez – who was injured and forced off at half-time during their 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace – plays on Friday night.

“They’ve got some talent, really good players,” said Davies.

“It would be unbelievable to score (past Martinez), but I don’t change whoever is in front of me and I’m playing against.

“You’ve just got to give your best every game whoever you play against.”

Last 16

Cardiff have beaten Championship rivals Sheffield United and Stoke to reach the last 16 of the competition for only the third time since losing in the final to Portsmouth in 2008.

Davies was part of a Bluebirds squad beaten 3-1 at Liverpool in the fourth round three years ago.

Recalling his Anfield experience where he set up Rubin Colwill’s consolation, Davies said: “When I came on as a sub that game, I felt I was playing in FIFA and I think Villa Park will be the same.

“Going to Anfield and getting an assist was special. There will be loads of eyes on the game and it’s definitely something you think about.

“It’s a good opportunity for everyone to put their name out there and make a statement.

“Playing the big teams, there are memories to be made, so we’ve got to take it in our stride and enjoy it.”

Davies was the subject of a failed Burnley transfer bid in August 2022 when Vincent Kompany was Clarets boss.

Injuries

The 23-year-old has since suffered a series of injuries and spent last season on loan at Belgian club Kortrijk, where he scored 12 goals.

“I had surgery on my hamstring to make it stronger than before,” said Davies, who did not make his first appearance of the season until Saturday’s draw at Plymouth.

“It’s been a tough seven months, but I’m so glad to be back now in blue.

“With being out on loan last year, it seems like ages since I’ve played for Cardiff, so it’s a really nice feeling.”

