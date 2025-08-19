Isaak Davies leaves it late to fire Cardiff to victory at AFC Wimbledon

Isaak Davies scored in stoppage time to hand Cardiff a hard-fought 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Jake Reeves produced a majestic effort from distance that almost nestled in the top right corner.

Yousef Salech could have scored moments later, but his close-range header drifted just wide of the goal.

Ollie Tanner cut onto his right foot before curling the ball past the right post as the half progressed.

Tanner burst into the final third again as the match opened up, but Salech could not get on the end of his excellent delivery across the face of the goal.

Cardiff went straight back on the front foot after the break, with Salech firing just wide of a post from the centre of the penalty area.

Substitute Marcus Browne’s thunderous shot almost gave the Dons an unlikely lead in the 70th minute.

However, seconds later, they required a miraculous goalline block from Riley Harbottle to deny Callum Robinson.

Then, during the second minute of stoppage time, Davies deflected David Turnbull’s shot past Nathan Bishop and into the bottom-right corner to snatch the three points at the death.

