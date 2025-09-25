Israel facing potential ban as UEFA set to hold meeting next week

Israel’s clubs and national teams could be suspended by UEFA next week, the PA news agency understands.

As first reported by The Times, it is understood plans are being put in place to hold an extraordinary meeting next week of UEFA’s executive committee to discuss this topic, though nothing has yet been firmly scheduled.

Israel, which has been a full member of UEFA since 1994, has faced growing international criticism over its attacks on Gaza, which were sparked by the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas inside Israel.

The PA news agency understands there is support within UEFA’s member associations to take action and suspend the country.

Any move by UEFA to suspend Israel may prove a difficult one politically for FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino has a close relationship with United States president Donald Trump. The US will co-host next summer’s World Cup.

A spokesman for the US state department told Sky News on Thursday: “We will absolutely work to fully stop any effort to attempt to ban Israel’s national soccer team from the World Cup.”

Calls for suspension

Israel are currently third in their qualifying group behind Norway and Italy.

The country has one club remaining in European competition, Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are due to face Aston Villa in the Europa League in Birmingham on November 6.

FIFA has faced long-standing calls from the Palestinian Football Association to suspend Israel, most recently at its Congress in Paraguay in May.

“Our issue is stuck in a highly politicised, bureaucratic holding pattern, not unlike the suffering of our people – visible, undeniable, but sadly ignored,” a PFA delegate said.

“We must all realise that by delaying the decision, FIFA will be seen to be supporting the illegal settlements.”

Complaints

Infantino assured the PFA that “work has started” to examine its complaints, with general secretary Mattias Grafstrom adding that FIFA’s independent committees “should be afforded the opportunity to appropriately inform themselves on the matter prior to the final outcome”.

United Nations rapporteurs called on FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel earlier this week, and said in a statement: “Sports must reject the perception that it is business as usual.

“Sporting bodies must not turn a blind eye to grave human rights violations, especially when their platforms are used to normalise injustices.”

UEFA declined to comment. The Israeli FA has been approached for comment.