It hurts – Matt Sherratt urges Wales to use latest defeat by Japan as ‘fuel’

Wales boss Matt Sherratt said his players were “hurt” by an 18th successive Test defeat as Japan recovered from a 12-point deficit to inflict further misery on the beleaguered tourists.

Sherratt’s side led 19-7 at the interval in Kitakyushu through tries from Ben Thomas and Tom Rogers, as well as a penalty try, and were in sight of claiming Wales’ first win for 21 months.

But Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms stormed back in sweltering conditions, where the temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius alongside a very high humidity reading, to win 24-19 and register only their second ever victory over Wales.

‘Very disappointing’

“I think you could see the feelings pitchside (at the final whistle), not just the squad but the whole staff,” said interim head coach Sherratt.

“To have a 19-7 lead in the first half and to lose the game at the end is obviously very disappointing. It hurts.

“Already we’ve got to quickly use that hurt to fuel next week. The great thing about this tour is we get a chance next week to put it right.”

The second Test of the two-match series takes place in Kobe next Saturday, and Wales will certainly hope for cooler conditions than the stifling heat of Kitakyushu.

Water breaks were taken in each half and there was also an extended interval under World Rugby’s updated heat and air quality guidelines, to provide support to players playing in hot conditions.

But Sherratt, who has now overseen four defeats since replacing Warren Gatland during the Six Nations Championship in February, insisted the oppressive heat was not a factor in Wales’ latest loss.

Excuses

He added: “If I’m honest I’d be making excuses if I said that. First half we took pretty much every chance we got bar one in their 22.

“Every ball that hit the floor bounced for us and we rolled the right side of the penalty count.

“In the second half there were some really big moments. We had a line-out around 45 minutes to take the game to three scores, and it was a really tough call from the referee in terms of penalising us.

“It’s a young group and we’ve not had a win for a while, those little scars can start to run deep.

“In the second half every bounce went for them in the aerial battle, and the penalty count went away from us.

“Maybe the conditions added to that as well, but my instincts (say) not so much.”

There were worrying scenes inside the opening 30 seconds as lock forward Ben Carter suffered a head injury making a tackle.

Carter was prone on the ground after contact and treated for several minutes before leaving the field on a stretcher.

Although the Wales camp reported later that Carter had not suffered a serious injury, Sherratt said: “Ben will be unavailable next week.

“We’ll have a discussion with the staff to see what we’ll do about that. But we’ve got cover here with Freddie (Thomas) and Ted (Williams).”

