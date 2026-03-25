‘It’s gone in a flash’ – Morgan-Williams reflects on decade with Ospreys ahead of play-off push

Simon Thomas

Some wise words from a Wales great have proved to be spot on when it comes to Reuben Morgan-Williams’ rugby journey.

The Ospreys scrum-half is now a decade into his career, but readily admits it has gone by like a flash.

“I was thinking about it the other day because it’s ten years since I played for Wales U20s,” says the 28-year-old.

“I remember when I was 18, Dan Lydiate used to say ‘Boys, you’ll be 28 before you know it’ and here I am now!

“I never used to believe him back then. It’s strange when you look back. It feels like a while ago, but it happens so fast.

“The appearances just seem to rack up. It’s a strange one again in terms of how the time goes. When I had my 100th a couple of seasons ago, I didn’t think I had played 100 games.”

He made his debut for the region way back in September 2017 when he was still a teenager.

“I’ve been at the Ospreys for so long, I’m part of the furniture,” he says.

“The boys are great and the coaches as well. The group of boys we have are so tight. I love the Ospreys. It’s where I’m from.”

The Neath-born Morgan-Williams is set to make his 130th appearance in Saturday’s crucial BKT URC clash with play-off rivals Connacht Rugby in Galway.

He is firmly established as a key figure in the set-up, with his skill set and decision making, while he’s also highly elusive as he demonstrated by beating more defenders (eight) than any other player in last weekend’s round of league matches.

His fine form has seen him included in Wales’ last three international squads. He made his Test debut in the victory over Japan in Kobe last summer and added a second cap against South Africa in November.

Watching brief

He wasn’t to add to that tally during the recent Six Nations when he was left with a watching brief as Tomos Williams and his Ospreys colleague Kieran Hardy took on the scrum-half duties.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s always tough when you don’t get an opportunity,” he admits.

“You are training every day and you are pushing for a spot, but that’s international rugby at the end of the day.

“I’ve just got to keep pushing on and hopefully get a good run of form towards the end of the season and try again in the summer.”

Morgan-Williams says the competition with fellow No 9 Hardy – for both club and country – has benefited his own game.

“Obviously, we both want the starting jersey. To have a player like that to go against is good. It’s always good to have competition. It pushes you on,” he said.

“To be fair, I’ve always been here with good scrum-halves, with the likes of Rhys Webb. You learn from all different people who come in.

“Kieran is obviously a class player and I feel like it’s pushed me forward with my game having him here. We bounce off each other well.”

For both scrum-halves and the rest of the squad, the focus for the remainder of the season is firmly on the battle for BKT URC play-off spots.

Having lost 31-19 to Benetton Rugby in Treviso last weekend, the Ospreys are now six points off the top eight down in tenth spot.

So it will be a huge game for them when they take on ninth-placed Connacht this weekend.

“When it gets to this part of the season, it does seem like every game is a cup game,” said Morgan-Williams.

“The way the table is, it ends up being every game is a must-win. It is throughout the year, but you get more of a visual of it as you get closer to the end of the season. Hopefully we will get over the line.”

‘Awesome’

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones is full of praise for Morgan-Williams, who cites Shane Williams as his rugby hero.

“He has been awesome. I have really enjoyed working with Reuben,” said Jones.

“He’s a really coachable guy. I can’t give him enough compliments. When he’s around our squad, we are a better team for it.

“The Ospreys have had some awesome nines over the years, if you go back to Justin Marshall, Mike Phiillips, Jason Spice and Rhys Webb.

“Reuben was in the squad with Rhys, a British Lion, a top international player, so he had to be really patient and fight his way into the team.

“But I think he’s really grown his game. He’s a real competitor and he’s got a real appetite on both sides of the ball. He injects speed into the game.

“What I like about him is his personality. He’s just straight talking, no messing around, tells you what he thinks.”