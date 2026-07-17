It’s taken time to find my feet again, admits Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit admits he has taken time to find his feet again after returning to rugby from American Football.

The 25-year-old speedster finishes his first season back in rugby after an 18-month spell in the NFL on Saturday when Wales meet world champions South Africa in the Nations Championship.

Rees-Zammit has been restored to the wing at Durban after being left out of last weekend’s defeat to Argentina in San Juan.

“I haven’t settled in as quickly as I wanted to back into rugby,” said Rees-Zammit, who has floated between full-back and wing for both Bristol and Wales.

“It’s taken a bit of time to find my feet again, but this is the sport I’ve played since I was seven.

“The more games I am playing, the more confidence I’m getting. This season was a very long one and I played multiple positions.

“I never quite got my feet on the ground and back running like I used to, but I’ve learned so much.

“Hopefully I can give it my all for this final game, then next year is the year that I try and make the biggest impact I can.”

Rees-Zammit scored 14 tries in 31 Tests before heading Stateside for spells at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But he has only crossed twice in 10 Tests since returning to rugby and has not scored in his past seven internationals.

Rees-Zammit told BBC Wales: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. I’ve loved being back in this environment, in the Welsh squad playing Test games against tough opposition.

“I was out of the game for a bit so it was going to take time, but I’m feeling confident and ready to finish the season strongly.

“I’m always trying to make an impact whenever I’m on the field, whether it’s off the bench or starting.”

Rees-Zammit was part of the side that won 13-12 in Bloemfontein in 2022 – Wales’ first ever victory in South Africa.

It looks a far tougher assignment four years on, with South Africa having began the Nations Championship by scoring 87 points in wins over England and Scotland.

Wales were soundly beaten 35-21 by Argentina after opening their campaign with victory over Fiji in Cardiff.

“It’s going to be a big task but one we’re excited for in the last hit out of the season,” said Rees-Zammit.