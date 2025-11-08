Jac Morgan expects Wales to be ‘brave and smart’ in Steve Tandy’s first game

Skipper Jac Morgan says Wales plan to implement Steve Tandy’s rugby philosophy of being “brave and smart” in their new head coach’s first game against Argentina.

Tandy has a difficult baptism in Cardiff on Sunday with Los Pumas – ranked sixth in the world rankings and six places above Wales – impressing in the Rugby Championship with wins over Australia and New Zealand.

Wales won their last Test match four months ago in Japan under the caretaker charge of Matt Sherratt, with that series-squaring victory ending a run of 18 straight defeats that began at the 2023 World Cup.

“Being brave, being smart,” British and Irish Lions flanker Morgan said when asked about Tandy’s philosophy at the pre-match captain’s run in Cardiff.

“Taking opportunities when they’re there, but also being smart with that.

“Steve’s brought a lot (to the squad). His energy and enthusiasm has been great and he’s been speaking about an identity we want to build as a squad.

“That’s something we’ve been working on over the last couple of weeks, and hopefully we can build on it throughout this autumn campaign.

“That’s exciting. It’s been good to get the training in and now we look forward to the games.”

Tandy hails from the village of Tonmawr – around four miles east of Neath – and is the first Welshman to be in charge of the men’s national senior team for 18 years.

The 45-year-old former flanker never played for his country but has stressed this week the importance and honour of wearing the Wales jersey.

‘Passionate’

Morgan said: “You see how passionate Steve is about Wales and what a proud Welshman he is. He’s mentioned Tonmawr to us.

“What he’s brought as well is, and I know how proud we are to put on the jersey and represent Wales, is how much communities mean to us.

“We all come from these communities and that’s who we’re representing. It’s been brilliant.”

Wales’ autumn schedule also includes games against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa before the end of the month.

Japan are ranked one place below Wales in 13th, with world champions South Africa and New Zealand first and second respectively.

“It’s four tough games, definitely, but they’re great games to be able to play,” said Morgan.

“Argentina are a real tough team, they’re a very physical team, and we know that’s something they’re going to bring.

“They’re also a team who can create in attack and be physical in defence, and it’s going to be a tough old battle.

“But hopefully we can put our stamp on it and our way of playing will come through in these games.”