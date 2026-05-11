Jac Morgan faces fight to reclaim Wales captaincy after injury return

Nation.Cymru staff

Steve Tandy has refused to guarantee that Jac Morgan will automatically return as Wales captain this summer despite the flanker’s comeback from injury.

Morgan missed the entire Six Nations campaign after dislocating his shoulder against Argentina in the autumn, but returned to action for Ospreys in March.

The British and Irish Lions flanker had captained Wales before his injury, with fellow Ospreys player Dewi Lake taking over the role during his absence.

Wales head coach Tandy said several players were now in contention to lead the side during this summer’s fixtures against the Barbarians, Fiji, Argentina and South Africa.

He said: “For us, it’s about having a really good think about it. Jac’s up and running and we’ve got some really good leaders coming through.

“We have Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake, Dafydd Jenkins, Tomos Williams. We’ll have a chat with the boys. Dewi captained the side well.

“Jac’s a world-class player and a world-class bloke. You see what it means to him playing rugby. It’s brilliant for him to be back playing and it’s awesome for us as a nation.”

Morgan has been named in an extended 48-man Wales squad ahead of the summer programme, which begins against the Barbarians at Allianz Stadium on 27 June.

The squad will later be reduced before Wales host Fiji in Cardiff, travel to Argentina and then face world champions South Africa in Durban.

Injury concerns

Lake and Tomos Williams have both been selected despite injury concerns, with Tandy optimistic they will recover in time.

Among the six uncapped players included is Exeter back row Kane James, who previously represented England Under-20s and helped them win the world championship in 2024.

James, who was born and raised in Wales and previously played for Wales Under-18s, is now in line for a senior debut.

Tandy said: “Kane’s Welsh and he’s a very smart and focused man. We are excited by how motivated he is to play for us.”

The uncapped contingent also includes Cardiff prop Rhys Barratt, Dragons back rows Harrison Keddie and Ryan Woodman, Ospreys prop Ben Warren and Harlequins centre Bryn Bradley.

Experienced tighthead Tomas Francis has been rested for the summer with a view to next year’s World Cup, while Archie Griffin is due to undergo surgery.

Depth

Tandy acknowledged the demands of the upcoming schedule but said Wales were trying to build greater depth ahead of the new Nations Championship format.

“It’s a huge ask for the players, but it’s an exciting challenge,” he said.

“We’re trying to grow the depth and we do feel we’re building cohesion in this team.”