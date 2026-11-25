Phil Blanche, Press Association

Jac Morgan believes Wales’ Nations Championship campaign shows they are heading in the right direction.

Only Italy were below Wales in the final northern hemisphere standings as Steve Tandy’s side finished fifth to set up a finals weekend clash with Japan on Saturday.

Wales – who won just two out of 27 Test matches between October 2023 and March 2026 – are coming off the back of a narrow loss to Australia but claimed Nations Championship wins against Fiji, Japan and New Zealand, their first over the All Blacks since 1953.

“We speak as a squad about developing and getting better, and I think that’s something we have done over the last year and the last few weeks,” said British and Irish Lions flanker Morgan, the Wales vice-captain.

“It has been a challenging year and a tough competition to be part of, especially with the travel in the summer.

“But the exciting part is that this group of boys is developing and getting better.

“We’ve taken learnings from playing these teams, and we’ve got to keep building.

“Don’t worry about our position (in the Nations Championship), focus on kicking on, and concentrate on the game on Saturday.”

In their final game before the Six Nations gets under way in February with a World Cup to come later in the year, Wales will meet Japan for the fifth time in 16 months.

Wales are 3-1 ahead against Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms, although their margin of victory in those games has not been greater than nine points.

Japan were also perhaps unfortunate to lose in Cardiff earlier this month when Wales squeezed home 28-21.

Morgan said: “It wasn’t the best performance against Japan, but we have been building over the last few weeks and are looking forward to this weekend.

“We know how tough it will be because we have played Japan a few times over the last couple of years and every game has been close.

“We know that it’s going to be a challenge on Saturday, and it is important that we finish off on a bit of a high. Put in a good performance and hopefully the result can come from that.”

Wales boss Tandy has promised to make changes for the final autumn fixture at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, to try and build depth with the World Cup in Australia just 11 months away.

“I always want to keep playing and keep going,” said Morgan, who started all three Cardiff fixtures at openside flanker.

“But I know how competitive the squad has been on the (training) field. The boys who haven’t played have been good to prep those who have.

“We are always pushing to get better and we still have a job to do against Japan.

“We need to finish with a complete performance and a win.”