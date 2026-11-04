Jac Morgan says he is reaping the rewards of Gloucester move

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Jac Morgan heads into Wales’ autumn programme believing his game has benefited by moving to England.

Openside flanker Morgan impressed on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, making a significant impact off the bench in the second and third Tests as the tourists won the series 2-1.

The 26-year-old left Ospreys for Gloucester this summer and has been among the top Gallagher Prem performers, with the Cherry and Whites second in the standings.

Morgan is first in metres in contact and turnovers won, second in tackles completed and top five in ruck hits and defenders beaten.

So it was little surprise former Wales and Lions star Dan Biggar told ITV this week that Morgan would be wearing the number seven Test jersey if the Lions were selecting now.

Morgan said: “It’s a big honour to hear something like that from Biggs, but I’ve just got to try and concentrate on the here and now and playing the best I can for the club.

“I’m always trying to get better, even when I was back at the Ospreys.

“I just feel like having the opportunity to be on the ball a little bit more, being able to carry the ball and attack.

“I think that’s a big focus point with us, as well as obviously all the other bits as well.

“I’ve got to give credit to the coaches and to the players in how we’re doing that.

“I think a lot of the opportunities have come from a lot of the good work that other players in the squad have done. But I’ve been enjoying it, being able to get more on the ball now.”

It is exactly 12 months since Steve Tandy’s Wales reign began against Argentina in Cardiff.

Morgan was injured in the act of scoring a try during that defeat, suffering a dislocated shoulder that would rule him out of the 2026 Six Nations Championship.

But Morgan started all three summer Tests as Wales began their Nations Championship campaign with victory over Fiji in Cardiff and away defeats to Argentina and South Africa.

Finals weekend

Wales resume in the competition with home games against Japan, New Zealand and Australia before finals weekend at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, at the end of the month.

“The squad has been training well and it’s been great to be back in camp with all the boys,” Morgan said ahead of Japan’s Principality Stadium visit on Saturday.

“Everybody’s keen to try and get better, keep on improving and developing, especially from the summer.

“We were probably were a little bit disappointed with that, but we’ve been together a little bit longer now and want to show as a group what we’ve been working on.”