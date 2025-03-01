Jack Walsh kicks Ospreys to victory over Glasgow after 10-try thriller

Jack Walsh’s stoppage-time penalty earned Ospreys a 32-31 victory over Glasgow following a 10-try thriller at Scotstoun.

Duncan Weir looked to have earned Warriors the win when he converted in the last minute after Nathan McBeth had forced himself over in the 79th minute following a maul.

But Glasgow failed to close the game out and Walsh kicked a penalty from near the touchline to earn his side a first away win at Glasgow in the BKT United Rugby Championship for nine years and inflict a rare home defeat on the champions.

An away win looked very much on the cards after Morgan Morse, Kieran Hardy and Sam Parry scored unanswered tries in the first 17 minutes with the visitors twice making the most of rolling mauls to cross.

Jack Mann and Patrick Schickerling, with his first Warriors try, both broke through the Welsh ranks to get the home side back in the game but Ospreys ensured the bonus point before the interval when Keelan Giles touched down in the corner after an impressive burst of pace.

Dan Edwards converted but Schickerling ran under the posts to cross again in the final minute of the half and Weir added his second conversion to reduce the deficit to three points.

There was a major lull in scoring in the second half before the drama of the closing stages.

It took until the 73rd minute for Glasgow to make their pressure count as Facundo Cordero got the ball down to put Warriors in front for the first time in the game.

Ospreys were back in front two minutes later when Hardy put the ball down between the posts after a break through the middle. Walsh added the extras to put the Welsh side five points ahead.

The game swung again when McBeth went over and Weir kicked his third conversion.

But Sean Kennedy failed to get the ball into touch after the restart and Warriors were penalised at the turnover to allow Walsh the kick for glory with the final moment of the game.

