Jackson Page makes first 147 of career as he takes charge of Crucible qualifier

Jackson Page made the first 147 maximum break of his career during the third round of qualifying for the World Championship in Sheffield.

Welshman Page, 23, had made three half-century clearances as well as a 109 break as he opened up a commanding 6-1 lead over Allan Taylor at the English Institute of Sport.

Perfection

Perfection came in the eighth frame, with Jackson putting himself in line for the £10,000 bonus for a maximum during qualifying as well as the £15,000 high break prize for the event.

Page then made a break of 94 to win the next frame, leaving him 8-1 ahead on Sunday afternoon and just two away from victory, with the best-of-19 match set to be concluded on Monday.

The qualifying rounds run until April 16, with the World Championship due to begin at the Crucible three days later, when defending champion Kyren Wilson is scheduled to play on the opening morning.

