Jade Jones to put missed drugs test controversy behind her and aims for gold

Jade Jones is determined to shrug off any lingering controversy over her missed drugs test and become a three-time Olympic taekwondo champion at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday.

The 31-year-old opens her account in the women’s -57kg division against Miljana Reljikj of North Macedonia despite her appearance at the Games being thrown into doubt earlier this year when she was suspended pending further investigations.

Jones ultimately escaped sanction after being found to having committed a no-fault doping violation on confidential medical grounds, allowing her to return to competition at the European Championships in Belgrade, where she won a silver medal.

Low profile

Jones has kept a low profile since the saga, spending much of her time training in Croatia, but sources close to the Welsh star maintain she endured minimum disruption and is in excellent shape as she prepares to take to the mat for her fourth Games.

Jones went to Tokyo as the double defending champion and heavy favourite for a third gold, but was beaten at the first hurdle by Kimia Alizadeh, then representing the Refugee Team, who subsequently began representing Bulgaria and could meet Jones in a semi-final rematch.

She escaped a ban due to what the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) described as “very exceptional circumstances” relating to confidential medical records after her failure to provide a sample to an official who arrived at her hotel early on December 1.

Jones signed a document to say she was unable to do so due to undergoing dehydration training prior to a weigh-in. Later that same day, she provided a sample to a separate tester, which proved negative.

Despite the generally accepted rule that a missed test is to be treated the same as a failed one, UKAD took into account the view of a consultant psychiatrist who said that Jones’ “decision to refuse or failure to provide a sample occurred as a direct result of her cognitive impairment”.

As a result, UKAD ruled that Jones bore “no fault or negligence for her refusal or failure to submit to her sample collection”.

At the time, Jones said in a statement: “I understand and accept UKAD’s decision.

“At the moment this started, I didn’t grasp the situation I was in and what could happen. I gave a negative sample later that day, but it’s clear I made a mistake that morning.

“What I understand now is not just the mistake I made but the reasons it happened and that there could have been different consequences.

“I want to thank UKAD for listening and seeing the circumstances and GB Taekwondo for their support. I’m grateful that my actions have been properly understood and that I can continue to compete.”

Rio

Jones won her first Olympic gold medal at London 2012 at the age of just 19 and followed it up by successfully defending her title in Rio four years later.

Despite adding her first world title in Manchester in 2019, Jones could not make it three Olympic titles in a row as she lost in the last 16 to Alizadeh.

Two-time world champion and Tokyo silver medallist Bradly Sinden also competes on Thursday in the men’s -68kg division, starting against Kevin Kassman of Papua New Guinea.

