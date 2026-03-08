Jade Jones wins on boxing debut

Jade Jones tasted victory on her boxing debut with a thunderous knockout of American reality star Egypt Criss in Derby.

The double Olympic taekwondo champion targeted becoming a world champion in two sports when she switched at the start of last year.

Jones, 32, who is training under former professional Stephen Smith in Liverpool, ended the Misfits Duel 2 bout with a second-round knockout by landing a succession of crunching left hands to the head of Criss – the daughter of Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton from hip-hop band Salt-N-Pepa.

It was a punch that caught the eye and had the likes of 50 Cent taking to Instagram to salute the Welshwoman’s debut win.

Jones wrote on Instagram: “WHAT A FEELING! What a team.”