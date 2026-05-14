Jake Ball announces his retirement

Scarlets lock and former Wales international Jake Ball has announced his retirement from rugby.

The 34-year-old, who is currently sidelined by a hand injury, made 50 appearances for Wales, winning the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam and playing at two World Cups.

Ball – who had moved to Australia at the age of 16 – featured 148 times for Scarlets across two spells, having come out of retirement following a stint in Japan to return to Llanelli for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

“It feels like the right time. I’ve had a few head knocks, a couple of injuries. I think my body is telling me something,” Ball said on the Scarlets website. “I am glad I came back and gave it another go at the Scarlets.

“I’ve enjoyed being back in the environment and being a professional rugby player again and to be able to retire here, at the club where it all really started for me, makes it that much more special.”