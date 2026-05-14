Jake Ball announces his retirement
Scarlets lock and former Wales international Jake Ball has announced his retirement from rugby.
The 34-year-old, who is currently sidelined by a hand injury, made 50 appearances for Wales, winning the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam and playing at two World Cups.
Ball – who had moved to Australia at the age of 16 – featured 148 times for Scarlets across two spells, having come out of retirement following a stint in Japan to return to Llanelli for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
“It feels like the right time. I’ve had a few head knocks, a couple of injuries. I think my body is telling me something,” Ball said on the Scarlets website. “I am glad I came back and gave it another go at the Scarlets.
“I’ve enjoyed being back in the environment and being a professional rugby player again and to be able to retire here, at the club where it all really started for me, makes it that much more special.”
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Very sad to hear. I was aware he had only recently returned to Welsh rugby to breathe new life into his international career after spending time in Japan to be closer to his family in Australia. I wish him well. He was a good player for the Scarlets and Wales.