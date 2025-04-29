Jake Ball makes retirement U-turn and rejoins Scarlets
Former Wales international Jake Ball will come out of retirement after agreeing to rejoin the Scarlets for next season.
The 33-year-old lock initially called time on his career following a spell with Japanese side NEC Green Rockets that ended in December 2024.
But he will now head back to Llanelli, where he was a Scarlets regular between 2012 and 2021 before returning to join his family in Australia.
Ball won 50 caps during a Test career that peaked in 2019, when he helped Wales win a Six Nations Grand Slam and reach the World Cup semi-finals.
“I can’t wait to get back in and get started again,” Ball said in a statement released by the Scarlets.
“I have missed playing, I have missed the professionalism of the game. Physically, I feel in a better place than when I left, and the ambition to play at the top level still burns bright.”
Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “We all know the qualities he possesses as a player and as a leader. His professionalism and work-rate will be an example to the young group of players we have coming through.
“From the conversations I have had with Jake, it is clear he feels he has plenty more to offer. He has been keeping himself in great condition since returning from Japan.”
