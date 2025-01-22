James McClean involved in car crash on way to Wrexham training

James McClean will undergo medical checks after being involved in a car crash on his way to Wrexham training on Wednesday morning.

Wrexham have not named the player involved in the single-car incident but the PA news agency understands it was Republic of Ireland international McClean, who joined the Welsh club in 2023.

The 35-year-old, Ireland’s fifth most capped men’s player with 103, was due to be examined by medical staff on Wednesday.

Images on social media showed an Audi RS6, said to be McClean’s vehicle, on a pick-up trailer a few miles from the Wrexham training ground.

Single-car accident

A statement from the Sky Bet League One club said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that a first-team player has been involved in a car accident this morning on his way to training.

“It was a single car accident with no other vehicles involved and the relevant local authorities were quickly present at the scene.

“The player reported to the club this morning and will undergo further medical checks as a precaution.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Shortly before 9am this morning (Wednesday, January 22), we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A534 in Wrexham, near to Wrexham Golf Club.

“Officers and colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident, which had blocked the road until the vehicle was recovered shortly before 10am. No serious injuries were reported from the scene.”

‘Hollywood Derby’

Third-placed Wrexham are due to play league leaders Birmingham at home on Thursday.

The fixture has been branded the ‘Hollywood derby’ given the A-list celebrities involved at both clubs.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-own Wrexham, while Birmingham’s American owners include NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The reverse fixture at St Andrew’s in September – which Birmingham won 3-1 – drew a bumper crowd of almost 28,000, including Brady, David Beckham and Gary Neville.

There has been less fanfare around the return game, but Birmingham boss Chris Davies is aware of greater interest around this particular fixture.

“The players know what I expect of them, and I have a feeling that they will not be sucked in by the external noise,” Davies told Blues TV.

“As much as I am saying it is just another game, it is always positive there is interest in us.

“To have that interest in the club go internationally is great and we want to deliver the right type of performance.”

