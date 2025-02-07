Jamie Roberts backs Wales to ‘pip Italy by one or two points’ and end losing run

Jamie Roberts has backed Wales to end their record run of Test match defeats by beating Guinness Six Nations opponents Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre feels it will be a tight contest at Stadio Olimpico, but he predicts a long overdue win for Warren Gatland’s team.

Wales have not won a Test since they beat World Cup opponents Georgia in October 2023, and Italy are favourites to pile further misery on them.

Taulupe Faletau

Roberts, though, believes Wales will have enough in the tank, with influential number eight Taulupe Faletau’s return from long-term injury likely to be a key factor.

“I think off the back of a wooden spoon and losing to Italy at home last year, we owe them one,” Roberts told the PA news agency. “It doesn’t need me to say what is at stake.

“I just hope they can get the job done in Rome, but they are facing a formidable team who have been on a huge upward curve, and if there is one game Italy target, it is this one.

“There is a lot of pressure on Wales and no doubt the bookies will have Italy favourites. I have just got a feeling that this is where the tide is going to turn for Wales.

“They have gone through a lot of pain in the last 15 months or so, and I guess that run is going to have to stop at some point.

“I see Wales sneaking it. I think there is a real desire to kind of turn the ship, per se, and get back to winning ways. I see Wales as just going to have enough.

“It is hard to to call because this is not an Italian side of old, this is an Italian side where you look through the (matchday) 23 and it is seriously impressive, but I just think Wales are going to pip it by one or two.

“He (Gatland) would have been hurt by the result in Paris last week (Wales lost 43-0 to France), but you know more than anyone he will be desperate to put that right with his playing group this weekend.”

Georgia

Faletau won the last of his 104 Wales caps against Georgia 16 months ago, suffering a broken arm in that game and then fracturing his shoulder when he returned to action for Cardiff in April 2024.

And as a former international team-mate, Roberts knows exactly what Wales will get from a truly world-class operator.

“He (Faletau) is a game-changer and one of those players who is going to lift everyone around him,” Roberts said.

“Taulupe is an immense player and he has always been able to show that even if he hasn’t played in a while. Even at the top level, he just fits back in.

“He will be blowing for the first 10 minutes, but once he gets into his stride you know this guy is so influential with or without the ball and how smart he is as a player.

“He is a wonderful rugby player and I think not just his ability, but what he brings out from others around him. I think when people are in a team with Taulupe, you just know what he brings and it kind of lifts everyone around him.

“And you know the impact that he is going to have on the opposition, so when they are planning against Wales they will just know how big a threat he is and they have to plan and adjust accordingly.

“It is great to see a player like that back in the Wales side and I hope his influence is one that brings back results.”

