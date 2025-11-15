Jarrod Evans ‘a bit overwhelmed’ after scoring last second winning kick for Wales

Wales matchwinner Jarrod Evans admitted to feeling “a bit overwhelmed” after his late penalty secured a dramatic 24-23 victory over Japan in Cardiff.

Substitute Evans held his nerve to slot the final kick of a Principality Stadium clash that saw the lead change hands six times.

And in doing so, the Harlequins fly-half guaranteed Wales a top-12 seeding – and avoiding two heavyweight nations in their group – when the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool draw is made on December 3.

“I am a bit overwhelmed and very relieved to have kicked that one,” Evans told TNT Sports.

“We had to go from goal-line to goal-line to get our chance, but the boys showed great composure to set up the chance for me to win it.

“That kick is why I do all the repetitions in training. It is a brilliant feeling.”

Wales ended a record run of 10 successive home Test defeats and gave new head coach Steve Tandy his first win, but Japan went agonisingly close to extending that sorry sequence and enjoying their biggest moment since stunning South Africa during the 2015 World Cup in Brighton.

Red card

But Tandy’s team overcame a 20-minute red card for wing Josh Adams just before the interval as fly-half Dan Edwards, wing Louis Rees-Zammit and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries, all converted by Edwards, before Evans stepped up off the bench to break Japanese hearts.

Wing Kippei Ishida and number eight Faulua Makisi claimed Japan’s touchdowns, yet it was fly-half Seungsin Lee’s 13-point haul – three penalties and two conversions – that threatened to make a significant difference.

A relieved Tandy said: “This group is so resilient. They didn’t give up, but also, we’ve got to be smarter.

“I spoke all week about the performance being better than last week. We spoke about discipline, and we gave away a red card and some cheap penalties.

“We have to get better and keep growing. This group, you never question their effort, there is never a lack of effort. You can build on that.

“Getting these tight wins is pleasing, but we have to keep growing.”

Wales captain Dewi Lake added: “Winning is a habit. We know we left a lot out there today. In parts of the game, we know we weren’t good enough, but it’s something to build on.

“Both Tests in the summer (against Japan) were one-score victories. It’s testament of the group to stick in it. This time it fell in our favour.”

Tough

Japan collected yellow cards for Makisi, lock Epineri Uluiviti and replacement Harry Hockings, and head coach Eddie Jones acknowledged it was a painful defeat.

“Losing like that feels terrible,” former England boss Jones said. “When you lose a game in the last minute in Cardiff it’s tough.

“At the end of the day we didn’t handle the pressure well enough in the last five minutes. Otherwise, we would have left with a famous victory.

“But I am still proud of the way my team played. It is an experience we will learn from.”