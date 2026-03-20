Jarrod Taylor at the double as Scarlets cruise to victory

Jarrod Taylor scored a pair of tries as Scarlets leapfrogged Welsh rivals Dragons in the table with a bonus-point 36-17 victory over Zebre.

The Scarlets made a fast start as scrum-half Archie Hughes spotted flanker Taylor in space on the right and he did the rest to touch down in the corner in just the second minute.

And with 13 minutes on the clock the home side went in again as lock Sam Lousi barged over from close in from a line-out drive, with Carywn Leggatt-Jones adding the extras.

Macs Page’s angled run saw him power in under the posts and the bonus point was secured as Ellis Mee strolled over.

Dan Davis capitalised on another line-out drive after the break before Zebre got on the board through Simone Gesi.

Taylor went in straight from the kick-off to move Scarlets further ahead, while two tries in the last minute for Zebre from Bautista Stavile and Davide Odiase gave the score a bit more respectability.