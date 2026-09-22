Jay Dasilva relishing Portugal clash nine years after England U19 triumph

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales defender Jay Dasilva is relishing the chance to face Portugal again, almost a decade after beating their Under-19s to become a European champion with England.

Dasilva captained England to European Championship Under-19 glory in 2017, defeating a Portugal side including Diogo Dalot, Rafael Leao and the late Diogo Jota in the final.

England team-mates Aaron Ramsdale, Mason Mount and Reece James went on to win senior caps and play in the Premier League as Dasilva failed to break through at Chelsea.

He dropped into League One at Charlton before playing for Bristol City and Coventry in the Championship.

Dasilva won over 60 caps for England at youth level, but qualified for Wales through his Pontypridd-born grandmother and made his Dragons debut in June 2024.

“It was a great win and it definitely seems a long time ago now,” Dasilva recalled of England’s triumph in Georgia nine years ago and ahead of Wales opening their Nations League A campaign in Lisbon on Thursday.

“I was so young then. Being so young, you don’t really know about the professional game.

“I had a lot of success at youth level, but it didn’t quite translate into the professional game. I feel like my mindset is very different now to what it was then.”

Dasilva was a Championship title winner at Coventry last season, to finally reach the Premier League at the age of 28.

The left-back has already made his mark in the top flight, scoring a superb winner against Nottingham Forest – the Sky Blues’ first Premier League goal for 25 years – for Frank Lampard’s side to put their first points on the board.

“I’m still on a bit of a high,” Dasilva said. “I’m in a good place right now and it can only get better, fingers crossed.

“I’m grateful for representing Wales right now and playing in the Premier League. Long may it continue.”

But did he ever wonder if the Premier League had passed him by?

“You always have doubts,” he said. “I feel you need a good support system, but it’s all about getting your head down and working as hard as you can.

“If you put the work in, sooner or later you’ll play your best football and it will all work out.

“Getting that consistency you need is so important, the consistent run of games and the high-level performances.

“Once it clicked in my head, giving 110 per cent single day to get the best out of myself, I improved so much. I feel like I’ve learnt so much over the years.”

Wales will start as huge underdogs against star-studded Portugal hosts, who are set to include 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and others.

“Portugal have always been a quality nation that produces a lot of talent,” Dasilva said.

“We all know how much quality they possess and it’s very exciting to be going into this game.”

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