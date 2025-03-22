Jay Rodriguez on target as Wrexham beat promotion rivals Stockport

Jay Rodriguez hit his first goal for Wrexham to give them a 1-0 win at home to Stockport.

Rodriguez’s goal, scored after his penalty was saved, was enough to give Wrexham a hard-earned victory against their promotion rivals.

It was the visitors who started the stronger but, an off-target shot from Isaac Olaofe aside, they struggle to create chances and fell behind just before the half-hour mark.

A ball to the back post was bundled behind by Ibou Touray but, after a discussion with his linesman, referee Simon Mather awarded a penalty for handball.

Rodriguez saw his spot-kick saved by Corey Addai but he was first to react, squeezing the loose ball in under the keeper’s body.

Stockport were inches away from an equaliser seven minutes into the second half as Callum Connolly rose to meet Lewis Bate’s ball into the box but Arthur Okonkwo stretched out a hand to tip the ball onto the top of the bar and out for a corner.

A break by the hosts gave striker Sam Smith the chance to stretch his legs and shoot but Addai got his body behind Smith’s firmly-hit effort.

Ollie Rathbone should have made the last 20 minutes more comfortable for Wrexham from Ryan Longman’s cross but he nodded wide.

County’s chances of salvaging a point were dashed 10 minutes from time when Brad Hills was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Rathbone.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

