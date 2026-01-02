JD Cymru Premier clubs attract bumper crowds

The JD Cymru Premier enjoyed a record-breaking year for attendances in 2025, with more than 91,000 supporters passing through the turnstiles across the calendar year.

A total of 91,356 fans attended matches during 2025, marking a 19% increase on the 2024 figure of 76,355 and setting a new record for a single calendar year in the modern 12-team Welsh top flight. It is the highest annual attendance total since the late 1990s, when the league featured between 20 and 21 clubs.

The standout crowd of the year came in May, when 1,717 supporters packed into Ogi Bridge Meadow to watch Haverfordwest County defeat Caernarfon Town 3-1 in the play-off final, securing qualification for European competition. The fixture was not only the biggest attendance of 2025 but also highlighted the growing appeal of high-stakes domestic matches.

Another milestone arrived on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season, when 1,516 fans attended the clash between Colwyn Bay and Connah’s Quay Nomads at the Blue Turtle Arena. That figure represented the highest attendance for a non-play-off JD Cymru Premier match since December 2011.

Midweek football also saw unprecedented interest. Matches played on 23 September recorded an average crowd of 554, the best-ever average attendance for a full round of midweek fixtures in the league’s history, excluding Boxing Day games.

Jack Sharp, Head of Domestic Leagues at the Football Association of Wales, said the figures underlined growing momentum behind the national league.

“It has been really encouraging to see the year-on-year growth in attendances in the JD Cymru Premier,” he said. “Increasing fan numbers is a key priority for us, and while there is still plenty of work to do, the 2025 figures show real potential and growing enthusiasm across the country.”

New format

Mr Sharp added that the league intends to build on that momentum in 2026, when a new format and brand for the JD Cymru Leagues will be introduced.

“The year has already started strongly, with matches at Colwyn Bay and Caersws each attracting more than 1,000 fans on New Year’s Day,” he said. “I would like to thank FAW staff, as well as the staff and volunteers at our clubs, whose passion and commitment continue to drive interest and get more supporters through the gates.”