Jepkosgei breaks Cardiff Half Marathon record as Kenyan runners take both titles

Nation.Cymru staff

Joyciline Jepkosgei broke the women’s course record at the Cardiff Half Marathon as fellow Kenyan Gideon Kiprotich won the men’s race.

Jepkosgei finished in 1:05:40, taking 12 seconds off Edith Chelimo’s record, which had stood since 2017.

There were also Welsh championship victories for Cardiff AC’s Lloyd Sheppard-Brown, making his half marathon debut, and Natasha Wilson.

Jepkosgei faced a close challenge from Ethiopia’s Wede Kefale before pulling clear around Roath Park Lake with three miles remaining.

Kefale finished second in 1:05:54, with Tigist Tesema third in 1:07:23.

“I’m so grateful and happy to win this race,” said Jepkosgei, 32. “It was a tough course but I kept fighting so I’m happy to get the victory here.

“I enjoyed it out there but there were some hills, especially near the end, which made it tough, but coming down the last straight and getting the win was special.”

She also praised the support along the route.

“The crowds were some of the most excited I have seen and they were across the whole course, which gave me another level of motivation. I will enjoy this win now and recover.”

In the men’s race, Kiprotich finished in 59:34 after breaking away from defending champion Yismaw Dillu around the nine-mile mark.

Dillu was second in 1:00:18, retaining the course record of 59:22 he set last year. Bahrain’s Jonah Rutio took third in 1:01:13.

Kiprotich, 25, said: “It feels great to win this race, there were some hard moments, but I am very happy to win.

“I felt good so I got quicker in the second half of the race and I am happy I could keep the pace to win. I enjoyed the crowds too, it was a good day.”

Wheelchair race

Sam Kolek won the wheelchair race in 53:05, improving his previous best at Cardiff by three minutes. His nearest rival, JohnBoy Smith, was forced to withdraw after a puncture.

Mel Nicholls finished in 1:07:04, followed by Xander Foster in 1:08:09.

Sheppard-Brown followed his recent Cardiff 10K victory by taking the Welsh men’s title ahead of Pontypridd Roadents runner Dan Nash. Dylan Nazareth, of Les Croupiers, was third.

The 23-year-old said: “It’s nice to be back home racing after a few years in America and to win the Welsh title is pretty special.

“I was talking to my mam about when I won the junior 2K race here a few years ago now, so it’s a special moment to be the fastest Welshman here.

“It means so much, my friends and family were supporting me, and the crowds were absolutely incredible.”

Wilson finished sixth overall in the women’s race in 1:10:34 to secure the Welsh title, six weeks after placing fifth in the marathon at the European Championships in Birmingham.

Newport Harriers’ Kayley Price was second in the Welsh championship in 1:14:03, with Naomi Sutton third in 1:17:50.

Wilson said: “It’s really nice to pick up the Welsh title as I’m just at the start of a new training block after the European Championships.

“It was tough but I really enjoy coming here for my home race. I would like to see my performances go under that 70-minute mark as I get closer to the Valencia Marathon, but I’m really happy with today’s result.”

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