Jess Fishlock becomes Wales’ record goalscorer in victory over Kosovo
Jess Fishlock broke Wales’ all-time goalscoring record during a 2-0 win over Kosovo in Llanelli that helped the Dragons finish top of Group B4 in Euro 2025 qualifying.
Fishlock surpassed Helen Ward’s 44-goal tally after just eight minutes, picking up a pass from Carrie Jones before slotting into the bottom corner.
Wales doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark as Fishlock’s initial effort came out to Mary McAteer and she finished on the rebound emphatically for her first international goal.
The win ensured Wales would be seeded for the Euro 2025 qualifying play-offs.
