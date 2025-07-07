Jess Fishlock still believes as Wales throw Netherlands loss in the bin

Jess Fishlock wants Wales to consign a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their Euro 2025 opener to “the bin” as they look to resurrect their campaign this week.

Wales fell flat on their major tournament debut and sunk to the bottom of Group D following goals from Vivianne Miedema – her 100th at international level – Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts on Saturday.

However, the lowest-ranked team in the competition have no time to wallow as they head to St Gallen to take on a France side buoyant after a 2-1 win over England.

Refocus

Fishlock, Wales’ most capped player and all-time leading goalscorer, insisted a top-two finish remains in their own hands but only if they quickly draw a line under what happened at the weekend.

“I know us as a group, we will refocus, we will learn really fast and we’re really excited to get back on the field on Wednesday,” the 38-year-old told BBC Sport Wales.

“If you’re going to ask me if I still believe that (Wales can reach the knockout stages), then I will say, wholeheartedly, I still believe.

“The biggest message is not to dwell too much on the game and the loss. I think we really need to take what we need to take from it, move forward and throw the rest in the bin.

All guns blazing

She continued: “That’s my favourite saying: take what you need to take and throw the rest in the bin. It’s not going to help you and if it’s not going to help you, it’s just going to hurt you.”

Fishlock was adamant Wales, who will be able to call upon Ceri Holland after she went down with cramp against the Dutch, will not be going out all guns blazing at the Kybunpark in order to prove a point.

“We don’t have to win it in the first five minutes,” she added. “We have to stay in it as long as possible and use the players that we have. We have some fantastic players that can cause damage to any team.”

