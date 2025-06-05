Joe Allen’s final football chapter told in powerful S4C documentary

A powerful documentary on Joe Allen’s career featuring insight from Wales legends such as Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies, alongside past and present managers Craig Bellamy, Brendan Rodgers and Roberto Martínez airs tonight on S4C.

Joe Allen: Y Chwiban Olaf (Joe Allen: The Final Whistle) airs on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5 June at 9.00pm. English subtitles are available. The documentary follows Joe Allen through a season like no other as he faces the toughest decision of his career: to continue playing or to walk away. With unprecedented access, the film journeys from his childhood playing fields to Anfield, and back home to Swansea — a club close to Joe and his family: “This club is like home – it’s impossible to create that anywhere else.”

Icon

From his very first appearance, Joe quickly established himself in the team, with a career that went from strength to strength. But representing Wales remained “the highlight of my career”. He earned his first Welsh cap in 2009 in a friendly match against Estonia at Parc y Scarlets. Joe made a lasting impact on teammates and fans from the beginning. Aaron Ramsey recalls how Joe “allowed players like myself and Gareth [Bale] to be able to express ourselves,” while Ben Davies said he felt “more confident when Joe was in the team.” Gareth Bale praises Joe Allen in the documentary: “I’ve played with the best players in the world, Joe has that quality – that football intelligence. A legend in every sense.” The summer of 2016 remains a treasured memory for every Wales supporter, with Joe Allen playing a crucial role in that historic campaign. More success followed in 2022, when Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. He shared: “Everyone knows that the most important prize is to reach the World Cup”, Joe reflects, “Winning against Ukraine – I remember being very emotional, almost crying. It was a moment that felt like everything in my life has been preparing me for this.”

Surprise return

After initially retiring from international football following the 2022 World Cup, Joe surprised many – including himself – by returning under new Wales manager Craig Bellamy. Bellamy personally visited Swansea City’s training ground to convince Joe to rejoin the national side. Reflecting on his comeback, Joe said his first game back “felt like the right decision.” In May 2025, Joe Allen announced his retirement from professional football after making 77 international appearances for his country and featuring at three major tournaments. In the documentary, Craig Bellamy says: “If he ever wanted to come to coaching with us if he wasn’t playing, I’d have him in a heartbeat. I’d have him anywhere I went. That’s the honest truth because that’s how much I appreciate him as a human being but also as a player as well.” Football has been central to Joe Allen’s life for 25 years. From the football pitches of Tenby and Ysgol y Preseli, to the Premier League, European Championship and World Cup stages, it’s been an incredible journey full of ups and downs. Joe Allen shared: “I don’t think the young Joe would have believed he’d go on to play at Anfield for Liverpool, for Wales, for Swansea and all the competitions I’ve played in. “It’s time now to say thanks to everyone who has helped me.” Joe Allen: Y Chwiban Olaf is on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5 June at 9pm and is produced by Barn Media.

